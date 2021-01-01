Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona to rival Spurs for Romero

Catalan giants poised to make fresh bid

Barcelona are set to make a second bid for Juventus defender Cristian Romero after a player-plus-cash deal was refused, according to SportItalia.

The Catalan giants are believed to be preparing a loan bid with the obligation to buy next summer, which would help overcome their current cashflow issues.

Premier League side Spurs are also interested in the Argentina international and are ready to make an increased offer after having an initial bid turned down by the Serie A club.