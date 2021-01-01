Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea open to signing Icardi

Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on the status of Chelsea trio Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and their former star Christian Pulisic, reports TEAMtalk.

With Dortmund prepared for Erling Haaland to eventually leave, they are considering bringing in more attacking options.

As the Chelsea trio compete for places in attack, the club could be open to moving at least one of them on.