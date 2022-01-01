Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Villa eye £60m Phillips deal

Bale to be one of many Real Madrid departures this summer
Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic are set to headline what could be a major clear out at Real Madrid this summer, reports Marca.
Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozolo and Brahim Diaz are likely to be sold, while youngsters like Take Kubo and Reinier could also depart this summer.
Mbappe: If I had decided my PSG future, I would have said so!
Kylian Mbappe says he could still stay at Paris Saint-Germain as he insists he is undecided about his future.
The French star is widely expected to join Real Madrid this summer, but he says his future remain uncertain.
Newcastle set to make Sanchez their No. 1
Newcastle are set to sign Rober Sanchez from Brighton, reports the Sun.
Sanchez is being signed to be Newcastle's starting golakeeper, with the club set to submit a £20 million offer in the summer.
Sanchez is one of several summer targets for Newcastle, who also have their sights set on Watford star Ismaila Sarr.
Leicester set £50m price for Maddison
Leicester City are open to selling James Madison for the right price this summer, reports the Daily Mail.
A fee of around £50m would be enough to tempt Leicester as Brendan Rodgers wants to revamp the squad this summer.
The manager is looking to bring in a centre-back, midfielder and forward in the next transfer window, but he realizes he will not be able to do so without selling on someone like Madison, who previously had interest from Arsenal, for a large fee.
Villa eye £60m Phillips deal
Midfielder subject of long-term transfer interest
Aston Villa are set to push to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds this summer, reports the Telegraph.
The England midfielder has long been a subject of transfer interest, but it will take a hefty fee to sign him away from Elland Road.
Leeds will require a fee of around £60 million to sanction a move for Phillips this summer.