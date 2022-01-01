Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona to sign Alonso after registering new signings

Barcelona make Alonso plan (Romano)

2022-08-09T22:16:40.720Z

Forest after Ecuadorian star Estupinan

2022-08-09T22:13:53.742Z

Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal, reports Foot Mercato.

Villarreal would be willing to sell the Ecuadorian for €20 million after the fullback made 28 La Liga appearances last season.

Forest recently saw a move for Alex Moreno fall apart, leaving the newly-promoted club in need of a full-back.

Salah and Hakimi convinced me to join Roma, reveals Wijnaldum

2022-08-09T22:03:54.756Z

Georgino Wijnaldum has revealed Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi convinced him to join Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Wijnaldum played alongside Salah at Liverpool and last year teamed up with Hakimi at PSG, and he says both influenced his decision in a big way.

Monza after Arsenal's Mari

2022-08-09T22:02:56.000Z

Pasher set for Red Bulls move

2022-08-09T21:59:12.203Z

The New York Red Bulls are set to sign Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, reports 90min.

Pasher was waived by the Houston Dynamo last week after providing six goals and three assists in 39 games.

Pasher's new contract with the Red Bulls will run through the end of the MLS season.