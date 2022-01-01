Antony's agent confirms Man Utd move
PSG eye Monaco defender
Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up making an offer for Monaco's Axel Disasi, according to Saber Desfarges.
PSG have shown an interest in the past, but it's said that discussions were advances on Sunday.
Juventus considering Douglas Luiz
Juventus may make a move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz if they cannot agree a deal for long-term target Leandro Paredes.
As reported by Sky Sports Italia, the Bianconeri have been in negotiations over a deal for the Argentine for some time. If progress is not made soon, they could call calling for Luiz.
Milan target Bundesliga starlet
AC Milan are considering a last-ditch approach for Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 19-year-old is already a regular for the Bundesliga side, and he is also attracting interest from Atalanta.
Spalletti sets Osimhen asking price (DAZN)
Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has refused to rule out selling Victor Osimhen amid reports Manchester United want to sign him.
"If a club comes and offers you €100 million I think it is difficult not to consider the offer," he told DAZN.