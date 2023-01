Manchester United have made an offer for flying RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo, according to Spanish newspaper Nacional.

The Spain international is seen as a possible solution to Man Utd's striker shortage, although the Red Devils could face competition from Bayern Munich. His former club Barcelona apparently wanted to sign him a year ago, but the move was vetoed by head coach Xavi.

Olmo could cost as much as £58m, but it remains to be seen what bid United have made at this stage.