Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd close in on De Jong

Man Utd close in on De Jong
Deal for midfielder could be finished soon
Manchester United are closing in on Frenkie de Jong, according to Gerard Romero.
There is a "95 per cent" chance the club signs De Jong, with Barca forced to sell the midfielder this summer.
The decision to sell De Jong is purely an economic one for Barca, with Man Utd now set to reunite Eric ten Hag and De Jong after their time working togehter at Ajax.
Koulibaly on Chelsea's list
Kalidou Koulibaly is on Chelsea's list as the club looks to add defensive reinforcements this summer.
According to Calciomercato, the Napoli defender is seen as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who will depart this summer on free transfers.
It will take a "super offer" for Napoli to let Koulibaly go, though, as Chelsea may need to look elsewhere.
Pogba not close to PSG move
Paul Pogba isn't anywhere close to signing for PSG, although it remains an option.
According to RMC Sport, PSG must still reduce its payroll before even thinking about signing Pogba.
The midfielder has been linked heavily to PSG, while Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus have also been named as potential destinations.
Ajax set to name Ten Hag successor
Ajax are set to name Alfred Schreuder as Erik ten Hag's successor, according to De Telegraaf.
The club has reached an agreement with the Club Brugge boss, who will sign a two-year contract with the Dutch giants.
The club will also have an option to extend after year two as Schreuder is set to rejoin the club after previously serving as an assistant at Ajax.
Gakpo signs fan-made PSV contract
