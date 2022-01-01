Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG plot £59m bid for Man City star Bernardo Silva

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

PSG plot £59m Bernardo Silva bid (The Times)

2022-08-17T22:40:00.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain are trying to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

According to The Times, the French club are willing to pay £59 million ($71m) to land the Portugal star this summer.

Atletico confident Man Utd target Cunha will stay

2022-08-16T23:24:36.000Z

Atletico Madrid are not worried about the prospect of losing Matheus Cunha this summer, GOAL understands.

Manchester United are after the 23-year-old but Atletico will not let him go for anything less than his release clause, which is believed to be in excess of €100 million ($102m/£84m), and they believe that will deter the Red Devils.