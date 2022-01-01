Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea plot second Gordon approach after £40m bid rejected

Man City starlet Delap set for loan
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Liam Delap, son of Stoke City cult hero Rory, will be loaned out this season. The young striker has a solid scoring record at youth level and made several appearances off the bench for the first team last season.
Pep Guardiola: “We loaned ‘Macca’ [James McAtee], Liam [Delap] is in that process because we have Erling [Haaland] and Julian [Alvarez] and he needs minutes. The EDS phase is done. He has to try and go there and play..." [via @IndyFootball] https://t.co/wqVPqrfsX0— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 14, 2022
Spurs close in on Udogie signing
#thfc Destiny Udogie spending tonight at the Lodge at Hotspur Way after landing in London this evening. Will complete medical & sign long-term deal tomorrow. Meanwhile, Spurs to resume talks with Napoli over Ndombele next week. https://t.co/6gFyER3YCw— Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) August 14, 2022
Barca slammed for 'mafia treatment' of De Jong
Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has criticised Barcelona for their handling of Frenkie de Jong's contract. The Dutchman - who is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United - is currently owed €17m (£14m/$17m) in deferred wages by La Blaugrana.
"You can't treat people like this. Frenkie earns too much? You sign a contract and then you fulfil the contract or leave on good terms, but not like this. This is mafia and they have to get punished," Van der Vaart said, as reported by the Mirror.
Galtier confirms Paredes interest
PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Leandro Paredes is being chased by several clubs this summer.
"Leandro has many offers and I don’t know what will happen between now and the end of the transfer market," said the Frenchman. "I know he wants to play, but he has a calm state of mind."
Chelsea planning second Gordon bid (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea are discussing internally of new proposal for Anthony Gordon as opening bid worth £40m has been rejected by Everton today. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022
Chelsea could try to include players in the deal as Frank Lampard wanted more than one CFC player this summer. pic.twitter.com/ntszwCnmBU
De Bruyne unfazed by Bernardo rumours
De Bruyne on Bernardo: “The way that I see it, I think that he will be here, so there's nothing that I'm worried about.”https://t.co/VeQ8ZYUrx0— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) August 14, 2022