Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Felix asks to leave Atletico in January

Real Betis have made contact with Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, AS reports.
Ceballos looks set to leave Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season as there have been no talks over an extension.
Benfica have confirmed that Florentino Luis has signed a new contract.
He is now tied to the club until 2027.
Nice prospect Daouda Traore has signed his first professional contract.
The 16-year-old said of the news: "It warmed my heart. And it still does to me today. I continued to work and I will continue to work. There are a lot of things to improve."
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fichajes.
PSG have shown great interest in the Serbian while the Gunners and Juventus are also in the battle to sign him.
Phil Foden has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2027.
"I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing," Foden said.
Barcelona will attempt to sign new players in the January transfer window despite their financial issues, president Joan Laporta has said.
We are working on the market. We have had talks with the coaching staff and we intend to improve the squad, which is already very powerful but can still improve more," he said to Barca TV.
Real Sociedad have tied Martin Zubimendi to a contract extension.
He has signed a deal that runs until 2027.
AC Milan are all set to rival Premier League duo Everton and Leeds United in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward, Ben Brereton Diaz according to Estadio Deportivo.
Diaz's contract expires at the end of the current season which means he is free to sign a pre-contract in January.
Tottenham Hotspur remain the top contender to sign Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij in the January window according to Football Insider.
The 30-year-old Dutch international's contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of the season and thus the Serie A side may consider selling him in January in order to make some money from the deal.
Manchester United have entered the race to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison according to Fichajes.
At one point, Newcastle United were the only suitors for the English midfielder but now it is being reported that the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on signing him.
Manchester United are considered favourites to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa according to Diario de Noticias.
The Red Devils' current No.1 David De Gea's contract expires at the end of the ongoing season and Costa is being eyed as a potential replacement of the Spaniard.
Liverpool have shown interest in signing Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana according to Nacional.
The 20-year-old joined the Ligue 1 outfit last season for €20 million and if the Reds want to sign him now they have to shell out close to €30 million.
Manchester United could be tempted to make a move for Brentford forward Ivan Toney as early as in January if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave the club according to Mundo Deportivo.
Other than the Red Devils, Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race to sign the England international.
Arsenal are keen on offering Bukayo Saka a new long-term contract according to Fabrizio Romano.
The England international's current contract with the club expires in 2024 and in order to tie him down for a longer period, the Gunners are set to offer a new big-money deal.
Newcastle United are all set to offer their star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes a new contract according to Fabrizio Romano.
The message from the Magpies is clear that they do not want to sell him amid interest from clubs like Real Madrid and Arsenal.
Wolves are set to re-appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as the club's manager according to The Athletic.
The Portuguese coach earlier managed the club for four years before parting ways in 2021. But after 17 months since his departure, he is all set to return as talks have been initiated between the club and his representatives.
Manchester United have offered a trial opportunity to 17-year-old Bosnian goalkeeper Tarik Karic according to The People’s Person.
Karic currently plays for FK Zeljeznicar in Bosnia. If the custodian manages to clear the trials, he will become the first Bosnian to sign for the Red Devils.
AC Milan have offered a new contract extension to their star striker and Chelsea target Rafael Leao that will see him earn thrice the amount he is currently earning and an £8.7m signing-on bonus according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Blues are an admirer of the 23-year-old forward and are keen on signing the player next year but if he signs a new contract, they will have to shell out much more than what they were planning to spend for Leao.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin according to Marca.
The 20-year-old has a release clause of €30 million in his current contract with Los Merengues which the Ligue 1 giants are ready to trigger next season.
Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez who they consider a replacement for Karim Benzema according to Calcio Mercato Web.
Martinez was linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer but the Gunners eventually signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.
Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing Santos forward Marcos Leanardo according to Calcio Mercato.
The 19-year-old recently revealed that he wants to play in the Premier League. In an interview with The Mirror, Leonardo said, "I want to play in the Premier League one day.”
Arsenal and Chelsea have now shown interest in signing Liverpool target Jeremy Doku according to Fichajes.
Other than the three Premier League clubs, Juventus and Napoli are also after the talented 20-year-old Rennes winger.
Chelsea have shown interest in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer next season according to BILD.
The Austrian international's contract with the club expires at the end of the 2022-23 season and if the Bundesliga side do not manage to sell him in January, the Blues will snap him up for free.
As De Jong grows unhappy at Barcelona, Alejandro Balde is loving life at Camp Nou. He is rapidly emerging as the club's premier left-back with Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso moving into the twilight years of their careers.
A report from SPORT has revealed that Joan Laporta has met with the youngster's agent, Jorge Mendes, over an extension of his current deal. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 so tying him down to better terms will be one of the priorities in Catalonia before the transfer sharks can begin to circle.
Chelsea continue to hunt reinforcements under the ownership of Todd Boehly. He is looking to bolster the staff at the club as well as Graham Potter's squad.
Benjamin Pavard could be the next player to be added as Bild have claimed that the Blues are keeping tabs on the Bayern defender who has played a number of games for club and country as a centre-back and as a right-back.
Frenkie de Jong's future is once again at the forefront of the transfer rumour mill around Europe. SPORT are reporting that he is growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of starting opportunities at Barcelona.
Should he continue to be overlooked by Xavi, he will pursue a move away from the club when the transfer window reopens in either January or in the summer.
Granit Xhaka is enjoying a renaissance under Mikel Arteta this season and he has become undroppable on the left-hand side of the midfield pivot. His current deal expires at the end of next season but that could change as Football Insider are reporting that he will be offered a new contract after the conclusion of the World Cup.
Joao Felix is extremely unhappy with his continued exile from the starting XI at Atletico this season. The 22-year-old continues to feel like a secondary option under Diego Simeone and Fichajes have claimed that he requested to leave the club in January.
Although, it will likely take a huge fee to prise him away from the Spanish capital after his move in July 2019 cost well in excess of £100m.