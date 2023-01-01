Marquinhos confirms negotiations for his new contract with PSG are now very advanced: “Yes, talks are progressing well”, told L’Équipe. 🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2023
Length of the contract, one of the final steps before it will be signed — 2026 or 2027. pic.twitter.com/TSNI41Pilc
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus planning audacious Saka-Vlahovic swap deal
Getty Images
Summary
- -
Marquinhos closing in on new PSG contract
- -
Juventus ready to swap Vlahovic for Arsenal's Saka (Calciomercato)
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Italian giants could be prepared to use Dusan Vlahovic to try and tempt Bukayo Saka away from the Emirates if the young Englishman continues to delay signing a new contract.
The deal might make sense from an Arsenal perspective too as the acquisition of Vlahovic would fill the Gabriel Jesus-shaped void.
- -
Moroccan 'keeper Bono on Manchester United's radar
According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Sevilla shot stopper, who played an integral part in Morocco's journey to the World Cup semi-final last month, has caught the eye of the scouts at Old Trafford.
After Martin Dubravka was recalled to Newcastle, United are short in the goalkeeper department and could make a move for him this month. Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation.
- -
Lampard sizing up a 'goalscoring winger'Getty Images
Everton are keen on signing another forward to help solve their problem with putting the ball in the back of the net.
According to journalist Paul Brown, the likes of Manchester United's Anthony Elanga are being considered by those at Goodison Park.
- -
Badiashile omitted from Monaco squadGetty Images
Moncao have dropped a major hint over Benoit Badiashile's future, with the defender recently being linked with a move to Chelsea.
A deal is understood to have been agreed by the two clubs, and the Ligue 1 side's decision to omit the defender from the squad for their 1-0 victory over Brest on Sunday evening will do little to quell speculation.