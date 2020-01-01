Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona and Man Utd battle for Ajax talent Gravenberch

coach Steven Gerrard has admitted he is unsure about the future of striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian international was linked with a move to Al-Duhail, but will remain in Glasgow after the Qatari transfer window shut on Sunday night.

"I’m a little, tiny bit more certain about Alfredo in the short term," Gerrard said, as quoted by The Scotsman.

"But are we out of the woods on that one? In Alfredo’s case, I have always been in the woods since day one here.

"And I think I will remain in the woods while Alfredo’s here. I just manage Alfredo from day to day, week to week. He’s available now until January. I can’t predict the future beyond that."