Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund see Sancho exit as inevitable

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 2019-20
Getty Images

Southampton open contract talks with Bertrand

2020-06-10T22:55:16Z

Ryan Bertrand is in contract talks with Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.

The Saints are eager to tie up the left-back on a fresh deal over fears he could be targeted by Leicester if they lose Ben Chilwell to Chelsea.

Fraser set to turn down Bournemouth offer

2020-06-10T22:45:53Z

Ryan Fraser is set to be available on a free transfer this summer as he has turned down Bournemouth's last-ditch bid to keep him, The Sun reports.

The Scotland winger is being targeted by a number of clubs, with Tottenham leading the chase.

Dortmund see Sancho exit as inevitable

2020-06-10T22:15:14Z

Man Utd boost in attacker chase

Borussia Dortmund see the departure of Jadon Sancho this summer as inevitable, The Evening Standard reports.

BVB are holding out for £116 million ($145m), which could be a stumbling block for interested clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea

Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 2019
Getty

Rennes makes Salisu offer

2020-06-10T22:04:35Z

Rennes have made an opening offer for Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, according to RMC.

The centre-back has been one of the breakthrough stars in Spain this season and the Ligue 1 side have bid €8 million (£7m/$9m).