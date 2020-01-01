Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lyon star Dembele wouldn't turn down Man Utd move

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in Ligue 1 this term

striker Moussa Dembele would not turn down a move to this summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.

United have identified the 23-year-old as a prime candidate as the club searches for striker reinforcements in the transfer market.

With Lyon failing to qualify for Europe next season after the campaign was ended this week, Dembele could look to find a new club in the summer.