Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG begin Messi talks

Thiago Silva says farewell to PSG ahead of Chelsea move

2020-08-26T22:55:31Z

Thiago Silva took to social media on Wednesday to bid farewell to the Paris Saint-Germain faithful ahead of his anticipated move to Chelsea

Silva joined PSG in 2012 from AC Milan and went on to lead the French side to seven Ligue 1 titles in eight seasons, part of a total haul of 23 trophies during his time at Parc des Princes. 

But the Brazil defender was not offered a fresh contract at the end of his current deal, instead signing a temporary extension which came to an end with PSG's defeat to Bayern Munich in Sunday's Champions League final, the first in the club's history. 

Watford's Doucoure wants Everton move

2020-08-26T22:40:30Z

Abdoulaye Doucoure is holding out for a move to Everton from Watford, claims Telefoot Chaine via GFNF

Wolves, Fulham and Hertha Berlin have all made offers for the 27-year-old, but he's eager to play under Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park. 

Man Utd still chasing Grealish

2020-08-26T22:25:37Z

The Red Devils haven't given up

Manchester United remain in contact with Astom Villa over a potential move for Jack Grealish, according to the Daily Mail

Grealish is valued at £80 million ($105m) and the Red Devils are considering including goalkeeper Sergio Romero in a deal to sign the attacker. 

AC Milan closing in on Diaz

2020-08-26T22:15:14Z

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz is poised to join AC Milan, reports Gianluca Di Marzio

The two clubs have agreed to a deal with only Diaz himself left to approve the move. 

Diaz, 21, only made 10 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season. 

PSG begin Messi talks

2020-08-26T22:05:41Z

The Ligue 1 side are hoping to reunite the attacker with Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have begun conversations with Lionel Messi's representatives as they look to bring the Barcelona star to France, reports Ole

While Manchester City remain the favourites to sign the Argentine, the Ligue 1 giants have now formally joined the race to add Messi to their star-studded side. 