Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho set to replace Pochettino as Tottenham boss

Mourinho close to Tottenham agreement
The ex-Man Utd boss could be announced on Wednesday
Jose Mourinho is close to taking over as Tottenham manager, Sky Sports says.
The Premier League side fired Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday and are already in talks with former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho to replace him.
The two sides are said to be close to an agreement and the Portuguese could be confirmed as the new manager as soon as Wednesday.
Bayern want Tottenham and Man Utd youngsters
Parrott & Henderson have impressed the German giants
Tottenham’s 17-year-old striker Troy Parrott has made his way onto Bayern Munich’s wanted list alongside Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Daily Mail claims.
The teenager has already made his first appearances for Tottenham and Ireland’s senior sides, catching the eye of the German giants.
With Parrott's contract expiring in 2021, Bayern are considering a move for him while they are also looking at 22-year-old goalkeeper Henderson, who is on loan at Sheffield United, as a potential replacement for Manuel Neuer.
Juventus ready bid for €100m Valencia star
Juventus are lining up a bid for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The 19-year-old’s contract expires in 2021 and he has a release clause worth €100 million (£86m/$111m) in his deal, but Valencia are trying to get him to sign an extension.
Juve, however, hope to lure him away in January as sporting director Fabio Paratici is set to reach out to the Spanish side.
Athletic Club in talks to re-sign Martinez
Athletic Club are in talks to sign Javi Martinez from Bayern Munich, according to reports in Spain.
The midfielder left the Basque outfit to join Bayern in 2012 and his contract runs until 2021.
But the La Liga side hope to bring him back in the near future and are willing to pay €10 million (£9m/$11m) to land him on a two-year contract.
Napoli want €180m release clause for Barca & Real Madrid target
Napoli hope to include a €180 million (£154m/$199m) release clause in Fabian Ruiz’s new contract in order to hold off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The Spanish giants are at the front of the queue to sign the Spain international, but Corriere dello Sport says Napoli hope to convince him to sign an extension with a huge release clause to discourage any bids.