Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt

Club legend wanted Pochettino to take over

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not the preferred managerial option of Sir Alex Ferguson following Jose Mourinho's sacking, reports the Daily Mail.

It was commonly thought that the veteran former boss had given his blessing to Solskjaer to take over at Old Trafford.

But according to the newspaper, Sir Alex had backed Mauricio Pochettino for the job - and additionally feels hurt at being sidelined at United in recent months.