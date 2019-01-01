Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pereira favourite to land Everton job

will prioritise the signatures of Ben Chilwell, Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window, reports Calciomercato.

Frank Lampard could have money to spend in his first transfer window in charge of the club, and could turn to Leicester's Chilwell in a bid to reinforce a defence that has conceded 24 league goals this season.

Meanwhile Zaha and Sancho would be brought in to fill the void left by Eden Hazard, with Christian Pulisic's future at Stamford Bridge still in some doubt.