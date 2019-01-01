Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG & Barca plan Neymar transfer summit in Monaco

Milan Correa bid stalls over transfer fee
AC Milan's bid to sign Angel Correa has faltered due to their inability to agree a transfer fee with Atletico Madrid, claims Marca.
While Atletico value their Argentina international at €40 million (£36m/$44m), Milan are yet to offer more than €25m.
Sassuolo to move for Chelsea's Kenedy
Chelsea misfit Kenedy has attracted interest from Serie A side Sassuolo, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Brazilian has emerged as a target for the club to replace compatriot Rogerio, who has been ruled out for an indefinite period due to injury.
Madrid & PSG negotiate Navas-Areola swap
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks over the sale of Keylor Navas, according to AS.
Alphonse Areola could enter negotiations and move to Bernabeu as Thibaut Courtois' deputy, a role Navas is no longer willing to fulfil.
Reports on Wednesday suggested that the Costa Rica international had already agreed terms with the Ligue 1 champions.
Manchester United to hold out for Sancho signing
Old Trafford side not rushing to land Lukaku replacement
Manchester United are not planning to bolster their squad with a new striker as they are happy to wait for the chance to sign Jadon Sancho, according to the Evening Standard.
Sancho, 19, is unlikely to be available until next summer as Borussia Dortmund look to keep their young star.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not tempted to add a quick fix solution like Fernando Llorente despite having little cover up front following Romelu Lukaku's departure.
PSG & Barca plan Neymar transfer summit in Monaco
Dembele and Rakitic to be used as makeweights in deal
Thursday could prove a decisive day in the Neymar transfer saga as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain plan a summit in Monaco, claims Sport.
Representatives of both clubs will be present in Monaco for the Champions League draw, and will further discuss the possible sale of the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.
Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele could yet be included in the deal, as two players PSG have approved as makeweights for Neymar.