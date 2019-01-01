Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter and PSG to fight over Lukaku

Arsenal look to tie strike duo down
Gunners ready to offer £250,000 per week to star forwards
Arsenal are hoping to tie star strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette down to long-term contracts, according to the Daily Mail.
Both are likely to be offered around £250,000 a week to entice them to commit their futures to the Gunners.
The pair have been directly involved in 69 goals in 97 games across all competitions this season and have been Arsenal's best players under Unai Emery.
Begovic to leave Bournemouth over playing time
Asmir Begovic is set to seek a route out of Bournemouth after being frustrated with his lack of playing time recently, according to the Daily Mail.
The Bosnian goalkeeper started the season as first choice and played in every league game until he was dropped against West Ham in January following a run of nine defeats in 12 games, and has played just twice since.
Teenager Mark Travers made his debut against Tottenham and produced a string of fine saves in the first half, providing further competition between the sticks ahead of next season.
Spurs join Gedson Fernandes race
Tottenham have joined in the race to land Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, the Mirror reports.
The 20-year-old midfielder has already drawn looks from Liverpool and Manchester United, but the report claims that Spurs are willing to make the biggest play for him as Mauricio Pochettino looks to refresh his squad.
Man Utd to challenge PSG for Everton's Gueye
Idrissa Gueye is set to play his final match for Everton, with both Manchester United and PSG circling the midfielder, according to the Daily Mail.
The Merseyside club are looking to collect around £40 million ($52m), with both clubs looking willing to match that number to land the 29-year-old.
Inter and PSG to fight over Lukaku
French and Italian clubs want to bring in Belgian star
Serie A side Inter and Ligue 1 outfit PSG are set to fight it out over the signing of Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.
The Express claims that the French side would be willing to pay United back nearly all the money spent on the forward.
But the Belgian has made it clear in the past that he would like to make the jump to Italy, keeping Inter in the running for his signature.