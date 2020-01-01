Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd contact Milan over Piatek

Man Utd scout sent to watch Dembele & Soumare
A Manchester United scout was present to watch Moussa Dembele and Boubakary Soumare play for Lyon in the Coupe de Ligue on Tuesday night - according to France Football News.
Dembele was among the scorers as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw, before Lyon progressed to the final after winning a deciding penalty shootout 4-3.
Soumare has expressed a desire to remain at Lyon until at least the end of the season, but United still have time to launch a bid for Dembele before the winter transfer deadline.
Milan fail to reach agreement for Dani Olmo
Milan's negotiations with Dinamo Zagreb over a transfer for Dani Olmo have broken down - according to Sky Italia.
The Rossoneri are prepared to offer €20m ($22m, $17m) for the Spanish midfielder in the summer, but his current employers want to sell him in the winter market.
Leipzig and Wolves have already seen formal bids for Olmo rejected, with Barcelona also thought to be monitoring his situation.
Celta Vigo interested in Southampton ace Romeu
Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has emerged as a transfer target for Celta Vigo - according to Marca.
The Spanish club want to bring in the 28-year-old to replace Stanislav Lobotka, who was recently sold to Napoli.
Celta are ready to launch an offer in the coming days, but it remains to be seen whether Southampton will consider offloading a key performer at this stage of the season.
Bournemouth prepared to offer €35m for Lyon's Traore
Bournemouth are ready to launch a €35 million ($39m, £30m) bid for Lyon winger Bertrand Traore - according to France Football News.
The Cherries have already made contact with the French club and hope to get a deal over the line before the January transfer deadline.
Traore has featured in 16 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon this season.
Man Utd contact Milan over Piatek
Red Devils eyeing Polish striker
Manchester United have contacted Milan to discuss a possible transfer deal for Krzysztof Piatek - as The Sun reports.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set his sights on the Poland international before Marcus Rashford's injury, as he looks to bring in another striker before the end of the month.
United are likely to face competition from Tottenham and Newcastle in the race for Piatek, who has scored four goals in 18 Serie A outings for Milan this season.