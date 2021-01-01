Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd have a year to convince Haaland

Ilaix Moriba has been warned that he will be sold this summer if he does not sign a new contract.

Moriba has a year left on his deal at Camp Nou and president Joan Laporta says they do not want to let players run down their contracts and leave for free.

"It is a situation that we do not accept and with what is happening we send a message. The player, If you don't want to renew in the end, you know you have other solutions," he said.

"What we are not going to do is promote a footballer so that he can then go to another team for free."