Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Upamecano tops Liverpool's defensive wish list

Real Madrid planning pay cuts for players
Real Madrid are putting the finishing touches to their budgets for 2021, with ESPN saying it will involve asking the playing squad to take pay cuts.
Clubs around the world are feeling the pinch due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Real Madrid are not immune to the financial pain.
The exact figures have not yet been confirmed, but they will be communicated to club captains Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane.
Eriksen casts doubt on Inter future
Christian Eriksen has admitted his move to Inter has not turned out as planned.
The midfielder made the move to Inter from Tottenham earlier this year, but told TV2 that he will consider his future in January.
Upamecano tops Liverpool's defensive wish list
The Reds are currently suffering an injury crisis
RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano currently tops Liverpool's wish list, according to The Athletic.
The Reds are currently in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out with long-term problems.
Alongside Upamecano, Liverpool are also considering a move for Brighton’s Ben White, Schalke’s Ozan Kabak, and Torino’s Bremer.
Wolves frustrated as Traore stalls on deal
Sporting raise Nuno Mendes release clause
Sporting CP have increased the release clause of Nuno Mendes from €45 million (£40m/$52m) to €70m (£62m/$81m), according to Record.
The teenager is reported to be a target for Manchester United, and they will now have to dig deep if they want to land the left-back.
Reyna agrees deal to 2024 with Dortmund
Teenage U.S. sensation Gio Reyna has agreed terms on a new deal with Borussia Dortmund, according to CBS Sports.
Reyna turns 18 on Friday and the report says the deal, which will tie the midfielder to the club until 2024, will be announced imminently.
Feyenoord extend Sinisterra’s contract
The Colombian forward’s deal was due to expire next year, but the Eredivisie club have now tied him to a deal until the summer of 2023.