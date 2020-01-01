Cecelio Dominguez says that he is now a free agent as the Paraguayan claims that Independiente have missed out on several payments, reports TyC.

Dominguez says he has written to the club to declare himself a free agent due to the club's current debt and non-compliance with his contract.

He is the second player to announce their frustration with the club recently, with Silvio Romero saying he does not plan on continuing on with the team.