Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City turn attentions to Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe has been the subject of transfer talk ever since his breakthrough season at Monaco in 2016-17.

His ability and commercial appeal make him one of the most sought-after footballers in the world, but only a select few clubs could realistically afford him.

Paris Saint-Germain face a quandary as they attempt to keep hold of Mbappe and the situation is complicated by the time that is left on their star asset's contract.

