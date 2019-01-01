Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca open contract talks with starlet Fati

Westerlo sign Emenike
Belgian side KVC Westerlo have signed former Nigeria striker Emmanuel Emenike after a recent trial.
The 32-year-old has been without a club since being released by Olympiakos in July 2018.
Welkom @E29EMENIKE bij KVC Westerlo! #kvcwesterlo #enallemaalsamen @ KVC Westerlo https://t.co/S76UvuwMkB— KVC Westerlo (@KVCWesterlo) September 16, 2019
Leonardo sick of Neymar transfer saga
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo admits not everything is resolved with Neymar, but he wants the constant talk around the player to end.
It was an open secret that the Brazil star wanted to leave the club over the summer but Barcelona or Real Madrid were unable to agree a deal with the French champions.
Leonardo is not prepared to ignore Neymar's determination to force an exit, but he insists his compatriot should be allowed the freedom to make amends without scrutiny of his every word and action.
Barca open contract talks with starlet Fati
Youngster to be rewarded for first-team breakthrough
Barcelona have opened contract talks with teenager Ansu Fati following his blistering start to the season, according to CatRadio.
The 16-year-old became Barcelona's youngest ever scorer and the third-youngest scorer in the history of La Liga when he netted against Osasuna last month before following that up with another strike against Valencia on Saturday.
He only signed a new deal through to 2022 in July but his performances have prompted Barca to discuss improved terms, with the striker set to earn up to €1.5 million a year if he establishes himself in the first-team squad over the next few seasons.
Napoli planning Edouard move
Napoli are ready to make a bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, reports the Mail.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have been tracking the young French forward for two years and are now prepared to make their interest official.
The Italian side are set to make a bid in the region of £30 million ($37.2m) for the 21-year-old, who has scored six goals for the Scottish champions this season.
Inter declare Chiesa interest
Inter have approached Fiorentina over a possible deal for young forward Federico Chiesa, according to Calciomercato.
Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta has asked new Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso for priority in the race to sign the 21-year-old.
Chiesa, son of former Parma and Fiorentina striker Enrico, was linked with Inter and Juventus over the summer but no deal materialised.
England to watch Abraham
England assistant Steve Holland will watch Tammy Abraham in Chelsea's Champions League tie against Valencia on Tuesday with a view to handing the striker an international recall for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers, according to the Telegraph.
Abraham is currently in the midst of an international tug-of-war with Nigeria attempting to persuade him to change his international allegiance.
The 21-year-old has two England caps but as they were not competitive internationals he is able to represent another nation.