Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG seek discount £43m Pogba deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Paul Pogba 2020-21 Manchester United
Chelsea pursue Bettinelli as third-choice goalkeeper

2021-07-20T23:30:00Z

Chelsea are pursuing Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli to provide cover to Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, writes The Telegraph.

Bettinelli, 29, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough.

PSG seek discount £43m Pogba deal (Daily Mail)

2021-07-20T22:50:00Z

They're reportedly already in talks with the midfielder's agent

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible switch from Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail, and the French club believe the star can be bought from the Red Devils for £43 million ($59m).

Pogba is entering the final year of his contract and is believed to be considering an Old Trafford exit.

Xhaka ready to join Roma camp (Sky Sports)

2021-07-20T22:40:00Z

No official sale has been made by Arsenal, but a deal appears imminent

Nmecha didn't see Man City future

2021-07-20T22:15:00Z

Lukas Nmecha has revealed he never saw a future to break into Manchester City's first-team ranks despite his winning goal for Germany in the Under-21s Euro 2020 final against Portugal this summer.

The forward has since moved on to Wolfsburg.

"I had one year left on my contract," he told Kicker. "They're going to sign another top striker, I don‘t think my chance [of getting regular playing time] would have been very high."