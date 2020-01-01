Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Koeman agrees to be Barcelona coach

Koeman targets Van de Beek as first Barca signing
Ronald Koeman is aiming to bring Donny van de Beek to Barcelona if he becomes head coach of the La LIga giants, according to Le 10 Sport.
Ajax star Van de Beek has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus in the past, and is likely to leave the Dutch club after opting to stay for the recent season.
Socceroos midfielder Jeggo to sign in Greece
Australian playmaker James Jeggo has signed with Greek club Aris FC.
The 28-year-old had been linked with clubs in England and Portugal, but the Daily Telegraph reports he has chosen to move to the Greek Super League.
Koeman agrees to be Barca coach
Ronald Koeman has committed to becoming Barcelona's new boss, but the La Liga club will first need to pay compensation to the Dutch FA to release their current boss.
Sky Sports reports Barca officials are in currently in discussions with Dutch football authorities over a fee to release Koeman to Camp Nou - who has already agreed personal terms with the Catalans.
Barcelona sacked Quique Setien on Monday shortly after 8-2 drubbing suffered at the hands of Bayern in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Napoli want Sokratis but are baulking at Arsenal's demands
Napoli are continuing their pursuit of Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos despite failing short of the Gunners asking price.
The Serie A side will be looking to to fill the gaps posed by likely centre-half departures Kalidou Koulibaly and Nikola Maksimovic, and are keen to bring the Greek international to the San Paolo.
However, Alfredo Pedulla reports Napoli and Arsenal are still to negotiate a fee with the Premier League club trying to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.
Abidal to stay at Barca
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has decided to keep sporting director Eric Abidal at the club despite the board wanting his departure.
It was reported that Abidal was likely to be diismissed following the Catalans embarassing 8-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter -finals.
But according to COPE, Bartomeu wants to keep Abidal at the club because of his experience in dealing with the transfer market.