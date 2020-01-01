Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wenger rejected Barcelona offer

Man City and PSG to battle for Thiago
Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City this summer, according to Le10sport.
The Ligue 1 giants have made an initial €30 million ($35m) offer for the Spaniard but are now expecting City to enter the race.
Wenger rejected Barca offer
The Gunners legend was wanted at Camp Nou
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger turned down a recent approach to coach Barcelona, reports Le10 Sport.
The La Liga giants are exploring their managerial options for next season and discussed giving the job to Wenger, who ultimately declined the chance after some initial talks.
Along with Barca, the Frenchman has reportedly received several other offers to return to management.
Ivic favourite for Watford job
Sancho asked to take pay cut by Man Utd
The Premier League club have struggled throughout negotiations
Manchester United's attempts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund initially saw them propose for the attacker to take a pay cut, according to the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils' first contract proposal would have seen Sancho make less money per week than he is currently on at Dortmund.
While their second offer matched his Dortmund wages, United continue to struggle to settle on a transfer fee for Sancho with his German club demanding £108 million (€119m/$140m).
Wolves set to hand Nuno a new £5m-a-year deal
Nuno Espirito Santo is set to be rewarded for a stunning season in charge of Wolves with the club to offer him a new deal worth £5 million a year, reports the Daily Star.
The manager has one year left on his current contract with the club desperate to retain his services moving forward.