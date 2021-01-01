Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona option for Martial

Liverpool and Juventus target Asensio
Liverpool are one of the teams keeping an eye on Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, according to Fichajes.
The 25-year-old is struggling to break into the team under Carlo Ancelotti and could be on the move, with Liverpool in contention to sign him. But Juventus and AC Milan are also interested.
Marseille to move for Ui-jo
Marseille are considering making a January offer for Bordeaux star Hwang Ui-jo, according to L'Equipe.
The South Korea international has impressed for the Ligue 1 side and Marseille believe he could strengthen their attack.
Dembele starts contract talks with Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele's agents have met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta to discuss a new contract, it was reported on El Partidazo de COPE.
The Camp Nou outfit are eager to commit the France winger to an extension and sat down with his entourage on Monday before the 1-1 draw with Granada.
The plan is to have everything settled before January to prevent him entering talks with other teams and eventually leaving for free next summer.
Dortmund's £15m Delap bid rejected by Man City
Manchester City have turned down a bid worth £15 million for Liam Delap, Football Insider reports.
Borussia Dortmund have been following the 18-year-old striker and tried to convince the Premier League side to sell in the recent transfer window.
But City are determined to keep him for now and rejected the bid.
Dybala and Juventus far from Juventus agreement
Juventus and Paulo Dybala are still far from reaching an agreement over a new contract for the attacker, says Calciomercato.
The Argentina international is demanding a significant pay rise, but he is yet to convince the club that he deserves it as talks continue to drag on.
Dybala's current deal expires at the end of the season.
W-League attacker Taylor-Young gets extension
.@CanberraUnited lock in attacker Hayley Taylor-Young for the upcoming #WLeague season ✍️#UnitedAlways pic.twitter.com/NxfwJhLIjZ— W-League (@WLeague) September 22, 2021
Grenier holds interest from La Liga & Serie A
Clement Grenier's status as a free agent could soon come to an end, writes Foot Mercato, as he's received strong interest in his services from La Liga and Serie A.
The 30-year-old contributed to seven goals in Ligue 1 last season for Rennes.
LAFC announce Ngalina arrival
Michee Ngalina is Black & Gold. #LAFC— LAFC (@LAFC) September 21, 2021
Lewandowski: I don't have to prove myself in another league
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has declared "I don't have to prove myself in another league" after picking up the award for winning the 2020-21 European Golden Shoe.
There has been talk of the forward wanting to seek a new challenge outside of Germany, but it now appears he feels his legacy is safe even if he finishes out his career in the Bundesliga.
Henderson wants loan away from Man Utd
Second-choice Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants to be loaned out in January, claims the Sun.
He had seemed on the brink of taking David De Gea's job on a permanent basis before recent heroics have strengthened De Gea's standing at Old Trafford.
Having been snubbed for the starting England spot at Euro 2020, Henderson is eager to prove he can be a force between the posts.
Barca option for free-to-leave Martial (Eurosport)
The Man Utd forward could make the move as soon as January
Barcelona could step up to provide a lifeline to Anthony Martial's career in the next window, according to Eurosport, with the cash-strapped Spanish giant willing to take a chance on an out-of-form forward.
Martial is said to be free to leave whenever a suitable offer is made, and with the Catalan club desperate for attacking support after the exits of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, a move to La Liga could be in the cards.
'If it isn't him, it's Cristianinho!'
Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has said that if the Manchester United star fails to sign with Sporting CP before retirement, his son Cristiano "Cristianinho" Ronaldo Jr will do so.
Aveiro is a huge Sporting fan who claims her wish before death is seeing a family member wear the green and white stripes once again.
Pirlo not an option for Barcelona
Andrea Pirlo had been rumoured to be a possible replacement for Ronald Koeman if Koeman was sacked, but Sky Sport has claimed that suggestion to be false.
Koeman has endured a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign after failing to mount a serious title challenge last year, and his job security appears to be shrinking.