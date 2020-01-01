Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool rival Chelsea for £60m Werner

Updated
Celtic's Hendry set for Melbourne City trial

2020-01-19T00:30:00Z

Celtic defender Jack Hendry will head to Australia this weekend for a loan spell with Melbourne City, report the Daily Mail.

Melbourne City, who are coached by Frenchman Erick Mombaerts, are second in the Australian A-League. 

Podolski set to join Antalyaspor

2020-01-19T00:15:00Z

Lukas Podolski is set to join Antalyaspor after leaving Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

The former Germany international has agreed a deal in principle for an 18-month contract at Antalyaspor, who are currently 16th in the Turkish Super Lig.

Everton target Liverpool reject Can

2020-01-19T00:00:00Z

Everton are interested in a £30 million (€35/$39m) move for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, claim the Mirror.

Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a fan of the Germany international, who finds himself unwanted at current club Juventus.

Can has said in the past that he would not join Manchester United due to his affection for Liverpool.

Liverpool and Chelsea battle for Werner

2020-01-18T23:00:38Z

RB Leipzig forward to cost £60m

Liverpool are ready to rival Chelsea for the £60 million (€70m/$78m) signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to the Mirror.

The Blues are reported to have already opened discussions over a move, but Liverpool are now planning a summer assault of their own.

The 23-year-old Germany international Werner scored twice against Union Berlin on Saturday, taking his haul to 20 goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season.

