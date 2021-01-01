Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Lopez closing in on San Jose move
Chivas attacker Eduardo "La Chofis" Lopez is closing in on a move to the San Jose Earthquakes, reports ESPN.
Lopez would reunite in San Jose with head coach Matías Almeyda, who used to coach Chivas.
Almeyda already has two former Chivas players on his roster: Carlos Fierro and Oswaldo Alanís.
Arsenal interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto
The Brazilian could compete with Bernd Leno for minutes
Arsenal are keen on a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, reports Sky Sports.
The Gunners are looking for an upgrade on backup Runar Alex Runarsson, who has struggled since joining in the summer.
Arsenal are hoping to land Neto in a loan deal with an option to purchase in the summer.
Kone to join Gladbach
Toulouse midfielder Manu Kone is set to join Borussia Monchengladbach, reports Le10Sport.
The 19-year-old will spend the rest of the season back on loan with Toulouse as the club chases promotion back to Ligue 1.
Atletico Madrid were also keen on Kone but the France youth international opted for a move to the Bundesliga.
Hull sign Flores from Dundalk
✅ Our first signing of the January transfer window! @JordanFlores199 🙌#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/Z80kj02u4U— Hull City (@HullCity) January 13, 2021
Tottenham could cancel Rose’s contract
Tottenham could be set to cancel the contract of outcast defender Danny Rose, reports talkSPORT.
Rose has not played for Spurs this season after Jose Mourinho left the veteran out of his Premier League and Europa League squads.
Should Spurs cancel Rose's contract, the 30-year-old could join West Brom.
Saint-Etienne in talks over move for Zamalek star
Saint-Etienne are in talks with Zamalek over a move for striker Mostafa Mohamed, according to Le10Sport.
Zamalek are demanding €5 million for the 23-year-old Egypt international, which could prove difficult for the cash-strapped Ligue 1 side.