Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton make Real Madrid's Rodriguez their top priority

Transfer intermediary Vincenzo Morabito has claimed that boss Frank Lampard has been calling star Dries Mertens "almost every day."

Mertens is set to be a free agent after the season ends, and several clubs from around Europe are queuing up to land the 32-year-old.

The Blues are near the front of the pack, having nearly sealed a deal for Mertens back in the January transfer window.

Read the full story on Goal right here