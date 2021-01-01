Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leicester eye shock Coutinho move

Manchester United held further talks with Borussia Dortmund over the weekend as they look to agree a fee for Jadon Sancho, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils but they have yet to submit an acceptable fee to Dortmund.

The German club want around €95 million (£81m/$115m) for the 21-year-old, with United currently reluctant to go above €70m (£60m/$84m).