Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool & Man City in race for Alaba

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

David Alaba Liverpool composite 2020
Getty

Schmetzer expected to extend Seattle stay

2020-11-04T23:55:58Z

Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer is expected to remain beyond this season, despite talks of an extension dragging on. 

"It's just kind of hard for me to imagine reaching anything other than a positive outcome at the end of the day," Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey told the Sounders Weekly podcast

"Negotiations aren't always linear. They take some time but I think we'll get there in the end."

McGinn backed to get new Villa deal

2020-11-04T23:40:58Z

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes John McGinn will be handed a new Aston Villa contract as a reward for his good form. 

"Yeah, hundred per cent. I think that’ll be done and dusted in due course," he told Football Insider when asked about a possible new deal for the midfielder. 

"A great player and someone that Villa need to tie up."

Liverpool & Man City in race for Alaba

2020-11-04T23:25:35Z

The versatile Austria international is in high demand

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is wanted by several European giants with the Austrian set to be a free agent at season's end. 

AS reports that Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all interested in landing the 28-year-old. 

David Alaba Bayern Munich 2020-21
Getty

Marquinhos backs under-fire Tuchel

2020-11-04T23:15:23Z

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marquinhos has offered his backing of under-pressure manager Thomas Tuchel after their side fell 2-1 to RB Leipzig in the Champions League

The Ligue 1 champions took an early lead at Red Bull Arena through Angel Di Maria, but the Argentine would later miss a chance to add a second from the penalty spot.

That miss would prove costly as goals from Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg clinched Wednesday's match for Leipzig.

Read the full story here on Goal!

HIbs hand trial to FC Dallas midfielder

2020-11-04T23:05:13Z

FC Dallas teenager Thomas Roberts is trialling with Hibernian, according to Edinburgh Live

The midfielder has previously trialled at Bayern Munich and has represented the United States at various youth levels. 