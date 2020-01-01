Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare offer for Koulibaly

Newcastle negotiate for Brazilian full-back Rogerio
Newcastle United are in discussions to sign Sassuolo left-back Rogerio.
The 22-year-old - who impressed in Serie A last season - could join the Premier League club for a fee of £12.5 million (€14m/$17m), according to Sky Sports.
Rogerio has represented Brazil at youth level and has previously been a youth player at Juventus.
Wijnaldum's Barcelona deal to be completed quickly
Dutch star looks set to leave Anfield
Barcelona are close to finalising a deal for Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of the start of the new La Liga season.
With Wijnaldum only having 10 months left on his contract, AD reports the Catalans could agree a fee with Liverpool for the Netherlands midfielder of around £18m (€20m/$24m).
The 29-year-old could have his medical at Camp Nou as early as Tuesday, with Barca's first league game pencilled in for September 27 against Villarreal.
Man City to make Koulibaly offer
City closing in on Senegal star
Manchester City are ramping up their chase for Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly.
The Premier League side have had difficulties agreeing a fee with their Serie A counterparts, but Di Marzio reports City appear ready to match the asking price of £67 million (€75m/$89m).
Inman close to Indian move
Brisbane Roar midfielder Brad Inman is in talks to move to Indian Super League side ATK.
The 28-year-old's one-year deal with the A-League club has expired and it doesn't appear like new terms will be negotiated, according to A-League Hub.
Inman scored four goals and snared six assists during an impressive A-League campaign.
Le Fondre to swap Sydney for Mumbai
Sydney FC star Adam Le Fondre is close to joining Indian Super League side Mumbai City.
The Bridge reports that the 33-year-old wants to secure his financial future, with rumours that A-League players will have to take significant pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Le Fondre has won the A-League championship in both his season's at the Sky Blues, scoring 35 goals in 49 league matches.