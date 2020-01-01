Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca & Juve consider Rakitic-Pjanic swap

Barca & Juve consider Rakitic-Pjanic swap
Arthur, Semedo & Bernardeschi among others that could move between clubs
A swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic and Miralem Pjanic is just one of the possibilities this summer as Barcelona and Juventus look to coordinate their transfer business, claims Marca.
Rakitic almost moved to Turin in January in a deal that would have seen Federico Bernardeschi come to Camp Nou, but the Croatian refused to leave.
Now he, Arthur or Nelson Semedo could be departing for Serie A, with Pjanic one of the Juve players tipped to move the other way.
Barca squad set for further pay cuts
Lionel Messi and the Barcelona squad are bracing themselves for further cuts to salaries, reports the Daily Mail.
The Catalans already agreed to slash earnings by 70 per cent at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but that might not be enough as the club continues to hemorrhage money during the crisis.
Hickey pursued by Bayern
Hearts' teenage ace Aaron Hickey has attracted the attention of Bayern Munich, according to the Daily Record.
Hickey, 17, has become a firm favourite at the Edinburgh club since breaking through to the first team, but his rise has not gone unnoticed elsewhere in Europe with Bayern keeping close tabs on his development.
Agathe and Bernard join forces at non-league club
Former Old Firm rivals Didier Agathe and Olivier Bernard will be on the same side as they join forces at Durham City.
The non-league team have appointed ex-Celtic star Agathe as manager, with Bernard acting as an adviser.
“I know Olivier and he got in touch to say there could be an opportunity," Agathe told the Scottish Sun of his new post.
Alexander-Arnold would love Sancho at Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold would love Jadon Sancho to join Liverpool, hailing the Borussia Dortmund star as a special talent.
Sancho, 20, has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, although Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to land the England international.
But international team-mate Alexander-Arnold would be keen to play alongside Sancho, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, at club level.