Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City planning Grealish move

'PSG should break the bank for Kante'
Former Paris Saint-Germain star Eric Rabesandratana believes the club should break the bank to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.
"I would like to say that if I was a leader at PSG, I would break the bank to sign N’Golo Kante," Rabesandratana told French radio station France Bleu Paris.
“Kante is the player who would allow PSG to win the Champions League. They do not need [Lionel] Messi or anyone [else].”
De Bruyne representing himself in Man City talks
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he is in talks with Manchester City over a contract extension and is representing himself in the absence of former agent Patrick De Koster.
The 28-year-old is currently contracted at the Etihad until 2023 after signing a new contract in January 2018 following his initial move from Wolfsburg in 2015.
A key part of Pep Guardiola's side, City are understandably keen to lock De Bruyne down longer with the Belgium international likely to secure a pay rise after winning the PFA Player of the Year last season.
Man Utd want Pogba extension
Manchester United want to extend Paul Pogba's contract despite recent suggestions he's unhappy at Old Trafford.
Fabrizio Romano claims the Red Devils still want to lock him down but talks are yet to reach an advanced stage.
Celik confirms Tottenham interest
Lille right-back Zeki Celik has revealed Tottenham recently showed interest in signing him.
“I heard that there was interest from Tottenham, but I don’t know if they made an offer," Celik told So Foot.
"In any case, I know that the Premier League is a league that I am attracted to, but I am happy to have stayed here when you look at the start to the season that we have had.”
Melbourne Victory circling for Gestede
A-League side Melbourne Victory are looking to sign former Premier League striker Rudy Gestede, according to The Age.
The 32-year-old is currently a free agent after a recent spell with Middlesbrough.
Man City planning Grealish move
The rising England star is wanted at the Etihad
Manchester City are contemplating a a £100 million double raid for Aston Villa duo Jack Grealish and Douglas Luiz, reports the Daily Star.
City can bring back Luiz by simply activating a £25m buyback clause and they are also considering spending triple that to lure Grealish to the Etihad.