Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea offered £44m Isco transfer as Real Madrid look to Eriksen

Hertha close on Xhaka after Tousart rejection
Hertha Berlin have entered into negotiations with Granit Xhaka after failing in their bid to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart, reports RMC Sport.
Hertha submitted a €20m (£17.1m) bid for Tousart, which was rejected by Lyon. Despite the fact that OL are 12th in Ligue 1 and Tousart, along with the rest of the team, has come in for considerable criticism this term, the club is backing the 22-year-old and he looks to be staying put.
That has seen Hertha turn their full attention to Xhaka, with Jurgen Klinsmann determined to sign a midfielder in January. Xhaka has seemed likely to leave Arsenal ever since his bust-up with the fans in October, while he knows the Bundesliga well from his time with Borussia Monchengladbach.
Chelsea offered £44m Isco transfer as Real Madrid look to Eriksen
Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Isco for £44m, with Real Madrid looking to make way for a £50m bid for Christian Eriksen.
Isco, 27, has been in and out of favour with Zinedine Zidane this season. According to the Daily Express, Real Madrid are looking to offload players to free up funds to sign Eriksen in January.
They are willing to let Isco leave after six and a half years at the Bernabeu, during which he has made 290 appearances and scored 48 goals. Manchester City are also reportedly interested in his services.
During his time in the Spanish capital, Isco has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles. Eriksen, meanwhile, is out of contract at the end of the season and Tottenham will be sorely tempted to move him on next month for a fee.