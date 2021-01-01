Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid rule out Mbappe move

The Blancos don't have the finances to pull off a deal this summer

Real Madrid have ruled out a summer move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, reports Cadena Ser.

PSG are set to make a huge proposal to Mbappe for a contract renewal, with the striker's deal set to expire in 2022.

The Blancos are resigned to the fact that they do not have the financial muscle to compete with PSG.