Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca ready to offload Coutinho to Newcastle

Barca to offer Gonzalez fresh terms
Barcelona are set to offer Nico Gonzalez fresh terms at Camp Nou - according to Nicolo Schira.
The 19-year-old midfielder is already tied to the Blaugrana until 2024, but they are eager to secure his long-term future.
Gonzalez has appeared in 10 games across all competitions for Barca so far this season, having initially graduated from their La Masia academy.
West Ham defender Johnson in line for new contract
Ben Johnson is in line for a new contract at West Ham - according to The Daily Star.
The 21-year-old has less than a year remaining on his current deal, but the Hammers are planning to tie him down to fresh terms.
Johnson has impressed at the start of the 2021-22 season, and even managed to find the net in West Ham's latest Premier League victory against Aston Villa.
Everton plotting swoop for Mallorca star Baba
Everton are plotting a swoop for Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba - according to Fichajes.
The 24-year-old is currently tied to the Spanish club until 2024 and has a £38 million ($51m0 release clause.
Everton could try their luck with an opening bid of £10m in January, though, with Rafa Benitez eager to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.
Haaland's father coy on transfer rumours
Haaland father Alfie when asked what’s most important in Erling’s decision choosing a club: “We‘ll see about that… Look behind me, at this beautiful stadium in Dortmund. He’s in a fantastic club. We’ll take those things as they come”, he said to @arilasos. 🟡⚫️ #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2021
Liverpool eager to offload Karius
Liverpool are eager to offload out-of-favour goalkeeper Loris Karius - according to The Mirror.
The 28-year-old's current contract doesn't expire until next summer, but the Reds are ready to let him go for nothing in January.
Karius hasn't seen a single minute of first-team action since returning to Anfield in the summer following a loan spell at Union Berlin.
Guendouzi emerges on Newcastle radar
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has emerged on Newcastle United's radar - according to Foot Mercato.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Marseille, who have the option to sign him outright at the end of the season.
It has been suggested that the French club could then look to sell Guendouzi on, with Newcastle now keeping a close eye on his situation.
Real Sociedad striker Isak reveals PL ambition
Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has revealed that he harbours ambitions to play in the Premier League.
The 22-year-old, who has been linked with Arsenal in the past, told The Independent: "I'm in a good place at the moment, I'm very happy, but one day it would be nice to play in England as well.
"They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world, it's a very high level, and of course one day it would be an alternative."
USMNT keeper Steffen handed new Man City deal
United States national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has signed a new long-term deal at Manchester City.
Steffen has spent the last two years on City's books, having initially moved to Etihad Stadium from the Columbus Crew in July 2019.
The American has had to play second fiddle to first-choice shot-stopper Ederson, but has impressed whenever called upon and the Premier League champions have moved to secure his services through to 2025.
Read the full story on Goal.
Roma target Chelsea star Loftus-Cheek
Roma have identified Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a transfer target - according to Corriere dello Sport.
Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of the 25-year-old, who is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2024.
The Roma boss is also eyeing a deal for Tottenham's Harry Winks, having worked with the midfielder in north London for one-and-a-half seasons.
Chalobah pens fresh terms at Chelsea
It’s a new deal for Trevoh Chalobah! ✍️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2021
Tomiyasu: I thought I was going to Spurs on deadline day
Takehiro Tomiyasu has admitted that he nearly joined Tottenham before ultimately signing for Arsenal on deadline day.
Arsenal snapped Tomiyasu up from Bologna for £16 million ($22m) on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the 22-year-old committing to a four-year deal at Emirates Stadium.
The 22-year-old defender has made a strong start to his Gunners career, but has now revealed that he almost ended up at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium instead of linking up with Mikel Arteta's side on the red half of north London.
Read the full story on Goal.
Newcastle interested in Bayern defender Sule
Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule is the subject of interest from Newcastle United - according to BILD.
The Magpies have made contact with the 26-year-old's representatives over a possible deal ahead of the January transfer window.
Sule is open to taking up a new challenge in the Premier League with his current contract at Bayern due to expire next summer.
PSG keen on Real Madrid star Kroos
Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos - according to El Nacional.
The 31-year-old's current contract isn't due to expire until 2023, but his agent is ready to listen to any offers that may come in for his client next year.
PSG are hopeful that Real will be open to selling Kroos, but will likely face competition from Manchester City for his signature.
Xavi to Barca announcement expected on Friday
Barcelona are expected to make an announcement regarding the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as their new manager on Friday, according to journalist Gerard Romero.
The Al-Sadd head coach apparently wants to travel to Vigo to observe the team against Celta on Saturday, while the official presentation of Xavi at Barca is due to take place on November 9 or 10.
Atleti plan Brozovic offer
Atletico Madrid are preparing a contract offer for Marcelo Brozovic as his current deal with Inter nears its end date, according to Fichajes.net.
The Croatian is one of the Nerazzurri's top midfield players although with his contract expiring in 2022, Atleti are keen to swoop in amid rival interest from Bayern Munich and PSG.
Leaky Atletico Madrid may make Szalai move
Atletico Madrid may look into signing a centre-back in the winter transfer window, with Attila Szalai potentially being considered, according to AS.
Diego Simeone's usually watertight Atleti defence has conceded, on average, a goal per game this season and the Argentine head coach could look to correct the issues in the January market.
Wanyama would like 'last go' at playing for Celtic
Former Celtic midfielder Victor Wanyama says that he would like "one last go" at featuring for the Scottish side before he retires from the game.
The 30-year-old told Football Scotland: "Celtic was a club that I would love to play for again and again. It's more than a club. I enjoyed my time there.
"I honestly want to come back and give it a last go because I love the club, the people there, the fans, just everything there was great. They give the players everything to go on the pitch and perform. Everything was just on top."
Barcelona want emergency Aubameyang deal
Barcelona want to put an emergency deal in place for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, claims El Nacional.
The Liga giants are short on firepower after seeing Sergio Aguero ruled out for at least three months and would like to lure an experienced Gabonese frontman away from Emirates Stadium in January.
Liverpool leading the race for Carvalho
Liverpool are, according to TEAMtalk, confident that they can win the race for 19-year-old Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho.
Tottenham Southampton, West Ham and Leeds are also tracking the talented winger, who will be out of contract next summer and may be freed to make a move while a decent fee can be demanded in January.
Milan battle Villa for €20m Alvarez
AC Milan are ready to rival Aston Villa for the signing of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, claims TNT Sports.
The 21-year-old Argentina international is considered to be a hot prospect and could cost any suitor just €20 million (£17m/$23m).
Ginter another free agent target for Barca
Matthias Ginter is another potential free agent that Barcelona have their eye on, reports Fichajes.
The World Cup-winning Germany international defender is running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and could follow the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia in moving to Camp Nou in a deal that requires no transfer fee.
Arsenal among Onuachu’s admirers
Arsenal are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Genk striker Paul Onuachu, claims Corriere dello Sport.
The Nigerian frontman has hit 39 goals in 45 Jupiler League games, with Aston Villa another Premier League side to be monitoring his progress.
Adeyemi’s agent meets with Atletico
Karim Adeyemi is one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with Sport1 revealing that his representatives have met with Atletico Madrid.
The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker has been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Chelsea offering Dembele higher salary
Barcelona remain hopeful when it comes to putting a contract extension in place with Ousmane Dembele, but Mundo Deportivo claims that Chelsea are offering the winter more money.
The World Cup-winning France international is yet to commit to fresh terms at Camp Nou and will hit free agency in the summer of 2022 if no deal is agreed.
New Augsburg contract for Oxford
Reece Oxford extends his contract with FC Augsburg until June 2025. #Oxford2025 pic.twitter.com/aYo8dUN0yJ— FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) November 4, 2021
Newcastle hold more talks with Howe
Sky Sports reports that Newcastle remain in ongoing discussions with Eddie Howe about becoming their next manager.
The former Bournemouth boss has seen a path cleared for him at St James’ Park by Unai Emery’s decision to remain at Villarreal.
Conte's work visa approved
Antonio Conte's application for a visa to work in the UK has been approved, according to the Standard.
As a result, the head coach will be able to take charge of Tottenham for their Europa Conference League clash against Vitesse on Thursday night.
Villarreal wanted Valverde to replace Emery
Villarreal wanted former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde to replace Unai Emery should the latter have taken up Newcastle's offer to replace Steve Bruce, Sport claims.
And while Emery refused the Magpies' offer in favour of staying in Spain, it is said that Valverde is keen to return to coaching as soon as possible after having spent time away from the dugout in the wake of his nightmare spell at Barca.
No Leipzig move for Edwards
Liverpool official Michael Edwards will not be joining RB Leipzig as sporting director, the Bundesliga side's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed.
The Reds' transfer guru had been linked with the vacant position in Germany in August, with Edwards' current contract set to run down at the end of the season.
Mintzlaff, however, had said that such a move is not on the cards, telling DAZN: "Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director.
"The fact is that we are looking for a sporting director who fits the club, our philosophy and direction."
Barella to sign Inter extension
Nicolo Barella will sign a new five-year deal with Inter in the coming hours, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The contract will see the Nerazzurri midfielder earn around €5 million per season.
Marcelo Brozovic, meanwhile – whose own deal runs out in June – is yet to commit to the Serie A club.
Man Utd snub chance to sign Hazard (El Nacional)
Red Devils don’t want Real Madrid forward
El Nacional reports that Manchester United have turned down an opportunity to sign Eden Hazard in the January transfer window.
Real Madrid are open to selling the Belgian forward, who has struggled since making a big-money move from Chelsea, but efforts to drum up interest from Old Trafford have come to nothing.
Boca must battle Barca for Cavani
Boca Juniors will not have a free run at Edinson Cavani in the summer of 2022, claims Fichajes, with Barcelona also ready to make a move.
The experienced Uruguayan striker was expected to return to South America when his contract at Old Trafford expires, but La Liga giants plan to present him with one more challenge in Europe.
Everton have two priorities for January
The Liverpool Echo reports that Everton will be prioritising additions in two positions during the January transfer window.
With injuries hitting Rafa Benitez’s plans hard of late, the Toffees are eager to bring in another box-to-box midfielder and a tricky winger.
PSG to rival Barca for Kessie
Paris Saint-Germain are, according to El Nacional, ready to rival Barcelona in the race for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
The 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Manchester United, is another of those set to become a free agent in 2022.
Pogba has no plans to pen Man Utd extension
Paul Pogba has “not shown any inclination” towards signing a new contract at Manchester United, reports the Manchester Evening News.
The World Cup-winning French midfielder is due to hit free agency next summer and may now be moved on in January as the Red Devils grow tired of a long-running saga.
Miami eye Norwegian midfielder
Inter Miami is interested in signing Norwegian Tomas Totland from Norwegian side Tromsø, per source.— MLS News (@reportingmls) November 3, 2021
The 22-year-old plays mainly as a right midfielder, and has 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances this season.
Totland also has American citizenship. #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/xWram2tJ8k
Wolves eye two big moves
Wolves are set to pursue Renato Sanches this January while also pushing to sign Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent basis, reports Birmingham Live.
Sanches was a target of the club this summer, and they look set to resume their pursuit once the window opens.
Hwang, meanwhile, is currently on loan with Wolves, but the club is ready to make that loan permanent when they can.
Tottenham lead race for Vlahovic
The race to sign Dusan Vlahovic is only heating up.
According to La Nazione, Tottenham are in the lead to sign the Fiorentina star.
Vlahovic is open to a move to the Premier League, and one previous suitor, Juventus, appear to now be out of the picture.
Barca hoping to offload Coutinho to Newcastle
The club is ready to move on from the former Liverpool star
Barcelona are hoping to offload Philippe Coutinho to Newcastle in January, reports Sport.
The Catalan club still see Coutinho as a substitute and, given his high wages, believe he isn't justifying his salary.
And so Barca plan to offer him to Newcastle in January, and would be willing to accept a loan with an option to buy.
NYCFC re-sign Barranza
.@LuisBarrazaa officially locked in 🔒 #ForTheCity— New York City FC (@NYCFC) November 3, 2021
🖊 @Dumbomoving | #NYCFC