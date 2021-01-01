Reported Barcelona target Marcelo Gallardo has been backed to stay at River Plate by former charge Ignacio Fernandez.

"He looks good to me, motivated, but it will depend on a lot of things too, I don't know if he'll ask for new signings or not," Fernandez, now at Atletico Mineiro, told ESPN when asked about his former coach.

"But if you ask me now I'd say he wants to continue."