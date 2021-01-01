Uruguay FA close to sacking Tabarez
ATENCIÓN. El Ejecutivo de la AUF piensa en Diego Aguirre como la primera alternativa si hoy deciden despedir a Tabarez. pic.twitter.com/B0s2x4Khh9— Martin Charquero (@MartinCharquero) October 16, 2021
Ex-River star backs Gallardo to stay
Reported Barcelona target Marcelo Gallardo has been backed to stay at River Plate by former charge Ignacio Fernandez.
"He looks good to me, motivated, but it will depend on a lot of things too, I don't know if he'll ask for new signings or not," Fernandez, now at Atletico Mineiro, told ESPN when asked about his former coach.
"But if you ask me now I'd say he wants to continue."
Inter director dismisses PIF links
Inter director Piero Ausilio answers to DAZN about PIF group rumours to buy the Italian club after Newcastle: “I don’t even know who the PIF group are”, he said. 🔵🇸🇦 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2021
Fati demands two-year contract at Barcelona
Contract talks between Barcelona and Ansu Fati are not going well.
The wonderkid has switched agents to Jorge Mendes and his camp are demanding a short contract of just two years, claims El Nacional.
Barca, however, want a longer commitment from their academy graduate and are in a difficult position.
Atletico to sign Celik from Lille in January
Atletico Madrid have struck a deal to sign Zeki Celik from Lille in January.
The Spanish side's interest in the 24-year-old right-back has been known for weeks but Milli Gazete reports they have reached an agreement with the player and Lille.
Valencia want Real Madrid striker Mariano
Valencia are considering a move for Mariano Diaz.
The striker is looking for a way out of Real Madrid due to a lack of playing time and could find the solution elsewhere in Spain as Fichajes reports Los Che are after him in January.
Barca hesitant over Dani Alves return
Barcelona are uncertain that Dani Alves' return to the club would be beneficial, reports Sport.
Alves has offered his services to the Catalans after leaving Sao Paulo, but the club fears that welcoming back the 38-year-old would hurt the chances of fellow right-backs Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza.
Man Utd consider Tchouameni move
Manchester United are weighing up an approach for Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, reports 90mins.
The 22-year-old is making a big impression in Ligue 1 and has already broken into the France team.
Koeman addresses future talk at Barcelona
Ronald Koeman: “I'm used to people talking about my future. Laporta has supported me and defended me. Ousmane Dembélé in the stands if he doesn't renew? That is a matter for the club. Now he’s working so well but he has to improve some things”. 🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2021
Diogo Costa signs new Porto contract
Diogo Costa has signed a contract extension at Porto, tying the 21-year-old goalkeeper to the club until 2026.
🤩✍ 𝗗𝗶𝗼𝗴𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗮 é Dragão até 2026 🐉— FC Porto (@FCPorto) October 16, 2021
💙 A história continua...#FCPorto #DiogoCosta2026 #ComoNósUmdeNós pic.twitter.com/fgAOvyfMMj
Juventus want Gravenberch as Tchouameni alternative
Juventus are monitoring Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch, according to Tuttosport.
The Serie A side are prioritising the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, but he could prove too expensive so they are keeping their eye out for alternatives and Gravenberch is their favoured option.
Allegri has 'great confidence' in McKennie despite transfer rumours
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insists he has "great confidence" in Weston McKennie despite reports the midfielder could be sold.
Reports in Italy claim he could move in January, as Juve are said to be prioritising the signing of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.
Lewandowski wants Real Madrid move at all costs (AS)
Bayern star willing to turn down bigger offers for Spanish giants
Robert Lewandowski has his heart set on joining Real Madrid, according to AS.
The Bayern Munich star's contract expires in 2023 and several top teams have been linked.
But the Poland international would prioritise a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, even if he receives more lucrative offers from elsewhere.
De Ligt to leave Juventus?
Matthijs de Ligt's agent is looking to move the defender away from Juventus in the near future, reports Calciomercato.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona have all been linked recently, but Juventus are in no rush to sell and will only let him go if his €150 million release clause is triggered.
Barca target Sanches can leave Lille
Lille will not stop Renato Sanches from leaving in the near future if a big bid comes in for him.
The Portugal international has been linked with a move to Barcelona and the club are willing to let him go, but it must be for the right price.
President Olivier Letang said: "I've already talked about that. I've already discussed it with him, if an offer comes from a big club, Renato will be able to leave. We'll see what happens. But for now, he's with us and he's happy to be here."
'It wasn’t only about Arsenal' - Inside Bellerin's Gunners exit
From the moment the 2020-21 season came to an end, Hector Bellerin knew the time had come for a change of scenery.
After more than a decade in England with Arsenal, he wanted to try something new. Arsenal were aware of his wishes and were not going to stand in his way providing a deal could be found.
So, it was down to Bellerin’s agent to find his client a move.
Manager Kirk leaves Everton
🔵 | Everton can confirm that Willie Kirk has left his position as manager of the Club’s Women’s team.— Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) October 16, 2021
We would like to thank Willie for his service and wish him well for the future.
Madrid need Benzema to help close Mbappe move
Real Madrid will rely on Karim Benzema to help tempt his France team-mate Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, per Sport.
The duo, Nations League winners with Les Bleus this month, have struck up a skilled partnership since the former returned to the fold.
Now, Los Blancos feel they will need him as a personal bargaining chip to convince Mbappe to spurn any new offer from Paris Saint-Germain.
Rice will not make Newcastle move (90min)
No Tyneside swap for England star
Declan Rice will not be a target for Newcastle after the West Ham player's agents ruled out such a move, per 90min.
The England international has long been mooted for a move away from the capital as his stock continues to soar.
But it will not be to Tyneside, even after the major makeover at St James' Park following their takeover bid.
Fonseca in mix for Newcastle job
Paulo Fonseca is among the key candidates to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United, says ESPN.
The former Roma boss, who led Shakhtar Donetsk to a hat-trick of Ukrainian Premier League titles, has been out of a top job since leaving Serie A.
Now, he could be set to try his luck in the Premier League, as the new boss of the Magpies following their mega-money takeover.
Tapia on Premier League radar
Celta Vigo are fearful of a Premier League bid for Renato Tapia, says Fichajes.
The Peru international is a key figure within the club, helping their ambitions in La Liga forward.
That has caught the eye of several clubs abroad however, with a potential fleet of suitors in England ready to pounce.
Western United pick up Prijovic
We are excited to announce the signing of Serbian international striker Aleksandar Prijović on a multi-year deal 🇷🇸— Western United FC (@wufcofficial) October 14, 2021
💚🖤 https://t.co/LNDRIXi51M
Leeds lead Cabral chase
Leeds United lead a host of Premier League clubs keen on newly-minted Brazil international Arthur Cabral, says TEAMtalk.
The Whites previously had their eyes on the Basel man but did not pursue him amid likely issues over a work visa.
Now they will look to move back in for him - but will have to beat out Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton, West Ham, Brighton and Southampton for his services.
Man Utd eye Tchouameni as Pogba replacement
Manchester United are considering a move for Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni if Paul Pogba leaves, reports ESPN.
Tchouameni's France team-mate Pogba has been tipped to leave Old Trafford next summer when his contract expires.
Several big clubs, including Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking Tchouameni along with United.
Eintracht Frankfurt don't expect Newcastle move for Kostic
Eintracht Frankfurt are not expecting Newcastle to move for their star winger Filip Kostic, according to SPORT1.
Kostic has been linked with the Magpies, who are newly flush with cash after a Saudi-backed takeover.
But the 28-year-old has reintegrated well with Eintracht after nearly leaving in the summer for Lazio.
Fiorentina eye Belotti move
Fiorentina are eyeing a January move for Torino star Andrea Belotti, reports Calciomercato.
The Viola are considering a swap deal involving their midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
Inter and AC Milan are also keen on Belotti, but they would prefer to wait until his contract expires next summer.
Pogba moves closer to Real Madrid transfer
Mino Raiola is pushing for the move
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is inching closer to a Real Madrid move, reports ABC.
Pogba will be a free agent at season's end and Madrid are prepared to offer him a deal worth €14 million (£12m/$16m) per season.
Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is pushing for the move, with the Frenchman eager to play with his international team-mate Karim Benzema and possibly Kylian Mbappe as well.
Rudiger finds Chelsea offer 'disrespectful'
The defender appears to be in no rush to sign a new contract
Antonio Rudiger found Chelsea's recent contract offer "disrespectful," according to SPORT1.
The 28-year-old will see his current deal expire at the end of this season, with plenty of teams eyeing a free transfer.
Rudiger currently makes €6.5 million per season and is looking to make more than €10m in his new deal.
Man Utd among PL sides watching Ramsay
Manchester United, Norwich and Leicester are all monitoring Aberdeen wonderkid Calvin Ramsay, says The Sun.
The 18-year-old right-back has provided seven assists in 15 games this term, breaking through as a key first-team player.
Juventus eye Romagnoli on free transfer
Juventus are aiming to sign AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli on a free transfer, according to Calciomercato.
The 26-year-old has failed to come to terms on a new deal with Milan, which has alerted several clubs across Italy.
Flamengo hope to lower Pereira fee
Flamengo are hoping to lower the €20 million (£17m/$23m) fee needed to sign Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, reports Globo Esporte.
Pereira is starring on loan for the Brazilian side, who are hoping to make his move permanent but wish to lower the €20m clause in the 25-year-old's loan deal.