Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd in touch with Sancho's agent

Man Utd in touch with Sancho agent but Dortmund unwilling to bend on price
Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to budge on their pricing of Jadon Sancho according to Sky Sports.
Manchester United have been in contact with Sancho's agent ahead of what is expected to be a prolonged transfer negotiation.
But Dortmund are holding firm in their €110m (£98m/$122m) valuation despite concerns that plans could be altered due to the coronavirus.
Tottenham and Arsenal among those in for Lovren
Dejan Lovren's Liverpool departure has been sanctioned by Jurgen Klopp as Arsenal and Tottenham have been revealed as potential destinations.
According to Team Talk, Lovren prefers a move to London with West Ham and Crystal Palace also listed as potential homes.
Teams from Italy, Spain, Germany and France have also made approaches for the Croatian who appears to have no shortage of suitors.
D.C. United's Olsen expects coronavirus to disrupt transfers
D.C. United boss Ben Olsen says that the club's transfer plans have been put "on hold" as this summer's market has already been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Olsen says that clubs are very unsure of how this market will play out, especially in MLS, where teams tend to bring in big stars during the summer.
"I would be surprised if the transfer window is as active as it was last year," Olsen told reporters on a conference call Monday. "That's my guess. I don't know, who knows what it looks like. But are there bargains out there? Because of situations all over the world, are there different players available? I don't know, I don't think anybody knows.
'It's going to be a different summer transfer window than we've seen, that's for sure."
Canadian star David linked with Dortmund
Canadian star Jonathan David has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, reports Ruhnachrichten.
The striker's agent says he wants to move to the Bundesliga, having also been linked with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.
David has scored 21 goals for Belgian side Gent this season and has fired 11 goals for Canada.
Willian hopes to remain in England
Chelsea star Willian says he hopes to remain in England even as his contract with the Blues nears its end.
The winger's deal is set to expire this summer, leaving him free to join a new club.