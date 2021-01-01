Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba offered to Real Madrid

Raiola pushing Pogba to join Real Madrid (El Nacional)
Manchester United midfielder available for free next year
Real Madrid have emerged as the most likely destination for Paul Pogba, El Nacional reports.
The midfielder could leave Manchester United for free at the end of the season when his contract expires.
His agent, Mino Raiola, is trying to convince him to join the Spanish giants because their rivals Barcelona cannot afford to sign him, but Paris Saint-Germain are still in the race.
Wolfsburg move for Bayern and Liverpool target Adeyemi
Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg are gearing up for a battle to sign Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg, Sport Bild reports.
Wolfsburg have already contacted the Austrian side to enquire about the 19-year-old, but Bayern, RB Leipzig and Liverpool are also monitoring him.
Asensio to leave Real Madrid for Sevilla?
Marco Asensio is likely to leave Real Madrid in the near future.
He is not guaranteed a starting role at the Santiago Bernabeu and could look for a way out, with El Gol Digital reporting that Sevilla hope to sign him.
AC Milan target Van de Beek in January
AC Milan are plotting a January bid for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, Fichajes reports.
The Dutch midfielder is eager to leave Old Trafford because of his lack of playing time and the Serie A side believe he would improve their team.
Laporta wants Tuchel to manage Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)
Chelsea manager still too expensive for the Camp Nou side
Barcelona president Joan Laporta hopes to lure Thomas Tuchel to Camp Nou one day.
Laporta is a big admirer of the Chelsea coach, according to Mundo Deportivo, but the club’s financial situation and his contract at Stamford Bridge puts him out of their reach for the time being.