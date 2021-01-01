Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona eye Xavi as new manager

Pumas acquire Oliveira
Liverpool still want Bowen
Liverpool remain interested in West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, a player they've targetted in the past, according to the Liverpool Echo.
His pressing ability is said to be a key trait that has caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and could lead to a bid.
Bentaleb to train with Angers
Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb will train with Angers as he continues to look for a new club, announced the Ligue 1 side.
"Angers SCO is very happy to open its doors to Nabil Bentaleb, currently without a club," wrote the organisation in a statement. "The Algerian comes to rediscover his form and offer himself the possibility of perfecting his physical condition to find a sporting challenge."
Wilshere reveals his wife will make retirement call
Jack Wilshere remains without a club following his release by Bournemouth and the former Arsenal and England midfielder is ready to let his wife, Andriani Michael, decide when it is time for him to give up.
A man with 34 international caps and 141 Premier League appearances to his name is finding it difficult to drum up interest in his services after dropping into the free agent pool.
Grealish needs to justify £100m transfer during difficult week
These are the weeks why Jack Grealish joined Manchester City.
A daunting triple-header of away trips to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool await City over the course of eight days, their Premier League and Champions League credentials both set to be thoroughly tested.
It is therefore a week when Grealish will find himself under increased scrutiny, expected to justify his British record £100 million ($139m) price tag in such headline-grabbing encounters.
West Ham ownership bid rejected
Exclusive: PAI Capital, investor with long-term interest in West Ham United, says second offer to buy club has been rejected by principal owner David Sullivan. PAI: "The offer was well-received and discussed on an amicable basis". More soon @TeleFootball— Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 23, 2021
Barcelona eye Xavi as new manager (Marca)
The Al Sadd manager could replace Ronald Koeman if stipulations are met
Xavi could replace Ronald Koeman as the head coach of Barcelona, claims Marca, though several obstacles stand in the way.
The legendary figure is said to be worried about disrespecting Koeman and does not want to actively pursue the job with the fellow Camp Nou legend still in charge. He would also need convincing to leave Qatar where his family has settled.
Koeman's sacking is reportedly close as the club continues to struggle early in the 2021-22 campaign.