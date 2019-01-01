Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to make Piatek bid when transfer ban lifted

Blues hope to be cleared to make January bid

are ready to make a bid for Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek if their transfer ban is lifted in January, according to Calciomercato.

The Blues were banned from signing players for two transfer windows - including January - for breaking rules regarding the signing of overseas players under the age of 18.

However, they are confident of having that ban lifted in time for the winter window and if they do, a €35 million (£30m/$38m) bid for striker Piatek could be in the offing.