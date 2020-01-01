Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid's strategy to land Mbappe revealed

side FC Cincinnati have announced the arrival of Jurgen Locadia on loan from .

Locadia arrives as a designated player and Cincinnati will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of his loan deal. He joined Brighton from in 2018, but only scored six goals in 43 appearances on the south coast.

"We are excited to bring in a proven forward in Jurgen to strengthen our attacking abilities," said FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp. "He is a talented goalscorer in his prime and we feel adding an impact player of his calibre will be a great addition to our club."