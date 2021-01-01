Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan want option to purchase £26m Chelsea defender Tomori

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Getty Images

Mourinho non-committal on potential Alli move

2021-01-16T00:45:37Z

Jose Mourinho has hinted that Dele Alli is unhappy with his current Tottenham role as transfer rumours continue to swirl around the English midfielder.

While he has featured more prominently in cup competitions, Alli's lack of league action has led to several transfer rumours, with former manager Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain reported to be among his potential suitors.

AC Milan want option to purchase £26m Tomori

2021-01-16T00:21:47Z

The Chelsea defender could be heading for Serie A

AC Milan want an option to buy Fikayo Tomori if they take the defender on loan from Chelsea, reports The Guardian.

Tomori is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge as he's made just one league appearance this season.

Milan have asked about an 18-month loan, but want to include an option to buy at the end of this season for around £26 million (€29m/$35m).

Rose to leave Tottenham for Bundesliga or La Liga switch

2021-01-15T23:59:39Z

Full-back to snub interest from West Brom

Danny Rose wants to leave Tottenham for a move to the Bundesliga or La Liga.

The Sun reports that the full-back is wanted by West Brom, but he would rather make a short-term move abroad amid interest from Germany and Spain.

Red Bulls close to Haksabanovic signing

2021-01-15T23:46:53Z

Swansea to beat Wolfsburg, Leverkusen to sign Morris

2021-01-15T23:34:38Z

Swansea are close to signing Jordan Morris from the Seattle Sounders, The Telegraph claims.

Wolsburg and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the 26-year-old but he is already in talks with Swansea, with the Welsh team’s playing style a key factor in the deal.

AC Milan complete Meite signing

2021-01-15T23:31:02Z

AC Milan have signed Soualiho Meite on loan from Torino.

The San Siro side will be able to land the 26-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Getty

Arsenal target Barcelona goalkeeper

2021-01-15T23:28:31Z

Neto wants to leave Camp Nou

Arsenal are considering a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto Murara.

The 31-year-old wants to leave Camp Nou this month and Mundo Deportivo says the Gunners will only be able to convince him to sign if they can guarantee he will play.

Napoli want Barcelona full-back on loan

2021-01-15T23:25:58Z

Napoli hope to land Junior Firpo on loan from Barcelona, Sky Sport reports.

The Serie A side would have to offload Kevin Malcuit before they could land the 24-year-old left-back.

El Shaarawy wants Shenhua release to seal Roma return

2021-01-15T23:15:04Z

Stephan El Shaarawy wants to return to Roma.

Sky Sport in Italy reports the 28-year-old winger wants Shanghai Shenhua to terminate his contract and allow him to join the Serie A side.

Roma are eager to bring him back but do not want to pay a transfer fee for him.