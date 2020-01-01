Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City eye Inter defender Skriniar

Giroud urged to leave Chelsea by France boss Deschamps
Olivier Giroud is unhappy at Chelsea and should leave, according to France manager Didier Deschamps.
The 33-year-old, who has been linked with Inter, Newcastle and Aston Villa, has spoken recently about his desire for first-team football as he targets a place in Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2020, which could be his last international tournament.
Inter deny Eriksen transfer discussions with Tottenham
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move to Inter but Giuseppe Marotta insists there has been no contact between the clubs.
Eriksen's contract at Spurs will expire at the end of the season, but it has been reported Inter are willing to part with €20 million (£17m/$22m) to sign him in January.
Man City eye Inter defender
Guardiola's side may face competition for Slovakia star
Manchester City are considering a January move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, according to the Mirror.
The Premier League champions are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after struggling in the absence of the injured Aymeric Laporte during the first half of the season.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 24-year-old Slovakia international, who has impressed for the Nerazzurri since joining from Sampdoria in 2017.
Gotze to leave Dortmund at end of season
Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to Bild.
The 27-year-old has been offered fresh terms but has turned it down as it would involve a signficant pay cut.
World Cup winner Gotze rejoined Dortmund from Bayern Munich for a second spell at the club in July 2016.
Bayern prefer Cancelo over Klostermann
Bayern Munich are keen on signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo but have no interest in Lukas Klostermann of RB Leipzig, according to TZ.
The German giants are believed to have contacted City over a possible loan deal for Cancelo, though the Premier League champions would prefer a permanent transfer.
Valencia have also been linked with a move for the Portugal defender, who only moved to Etihad Stadium from Juventus last summer in a player-plus-cash deal involving Brazilian Danilo.