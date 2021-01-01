Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan and Juventus eye USMNT star Pepi

Torres vetoed Spurs move
Tottenham had a deal in principle to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal earlier this year, only for the defender to veto the move, per AS.
The Spain centre-back, a Europa League winner last term and an Olympic silver medalist at Tokyo 2020, has been linked with a Premier League move before.
But he apparently passed on a deal agreed between the Yellow Submarine and Spurs, wishing to wait for a better offer.
Inter open to Sanchez exit
Inter are willing to let Alexis Sanchez leave the club in January, with a trio of European rivals after the Serie A winner, says CalcioMercato.
Marseille, Real Betis and Sevilla are all in the hat for the 32-year-old, who found a new lease on life at San Siro following his time at Manchester United.
He has been restricted for minutes this term however, with less than an hour on the field.
Guardiola philosophical on Bernardo future
Pep Guardiola: “Bernardo Silva is an exceptional player. If, at the end, he wants to leave and decides to go, the only thing I can say is that the club that gets Bernardo is going to take one of the best players in the world”. 🔵🇵🇹 #MCFC @Jack_Gaughan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2021
AC Milan and Juventus eye Pepi move (CalcioMercato)
The FC Dallas star has had a breakout campaign for club and country
USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi is on the radar of both AC Milan and Juventus, per CalcioMercato.
The FC Dallas striker, who enjoyed a goalscoring senior debut for his country this month, has caught the eye of the two Serie A heavyweights.
Now, both could launch moves as they look to tempt him to Europe.
Watkins wanted by Spurs (Fichajes)
The Aston Villa man is well-regarded in North London
Tottenham have got Aston Villa and England man Ollie Watkins near the top of their transfer list, per Fichajes.
The forward is viewed as an additional string for Nuno Espirito Santo's attacking bow, as Spurs look to continue to pull out of the post-Mourinho era.
Watkins, at 25, is arguably yet to hit his peak and could prove an astute signing for the north London outfit.